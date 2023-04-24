AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with BSA Hospice of the Southwest announced that they will host a screening of the documentary “Speaking Grief” followed by a panel discussion at 8:45 a.m. on April 28 at the Amarillo College West Campus Hall.

“We are honored to host this screening for our community,” Alyssa Jenkins, Bereavement Coordinator for BSA Hospice, said. “Grief is a universal experience, and it’s essential to understand the many ways it can impact our lives. We hope this event will help people better understand grief and provide support and guidance to those who need it.”

The documentary, according to a press release from BSA Hospice, “explores the universal experience of grief and the many ways it impacts our lives.” In addition, the documentary will feature personal stories and insight on the journey of grief.

“No one teaches us how to handle grief. Despite our best intentions, we bungle attempts to be supportive,” a statement from director, Lindsey Whissel Fenton, reads. “The documentary is only one aspect of a larger project aimed at creating a more grief-aware society.”

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with grief experts as they explore the different paths and experiences of those dealing with grief, officials noted. The experts will also offer support and guidance during the discussion.

The event is free and open to the public while those seeking Continuing Education Units (CEUs) must register here.