AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Hospice of the Southwest released details on its upcoming 40th annual Rose Memorial which is scheduled to occur at 2 p.m. Sunday at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, located at 3500 S. Bowie St.

According to a news release, this yearly event provides area residents the opportunity to honor the memory of individuals who have died in recent years, consisting of a nondenominational service, including prayers, songs and meditation. A reception will occur afterward.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died,” Alyssa Jenkins, a licensed master social worker and the bereavement coordinator for the BSA Hospice of the Southwest said in the release. “Attendees will observe a candle lighting and be presented roses from staff and volunteers in honor of their loved ones.”

This comes after the memorial was started in 1980, where Sister Olivia Prendergast placed roses on the patients who died in the in-patient hospice unit, symbolizing the beauty of life and God’s eternal love.

“We know how hard it can be to process the death of those who mean so much to us,” Jenkins said in the release. “But, their memory doesn’t die and that’s why it’s important to celebrate those lives and honor the memory of those we love.”

Officials said the BSA Hospice of the Southwest cares for more than 1,000 patients and their families each year. For more information about the event, they are asked to call 806-356-0026 or visit the hospice’s website.