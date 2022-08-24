AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from BSA Hospice of the Southwest (BSA) will host a Garden Walk event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

According to a BSA press release, the public is invited to an opportunity to be surrounded by nature and people going through similar life challenges.

“We know how important it is to give people space,” Alyssa Jenkins, LMSW, BSA Hospice of the Southwest Bereavement Coordinator added. “That’s why we’ve made the walk a no-pressure environment and an opportunity for anyone walking a grief journey to be around others going through the same thing.” Bereavement specialists will be at the event for anyone who would like to talk.

Officials said people who are grieving over a loss or just going through a difficult time will have a good place to find support on their journey from others walking the same journey. Guests will get the opportunity to walk through the gardens engaging their mind, body, soul, and spirit.

“We all grieve differently, but we know that being in nature can have a positive impact on our minds,” Jenkins, said. “It helps reduce fear, anger, and stress all while elevating our mood.”

BSA said the event will have stations for different healing exercises along the walk through the garden and it will also feature music and refreshments.

“We’ve seen the impact this can have on people,” Jenkins added. “It can be really beneficial, and we just hope anyone going through a difficult time will join us, surround themselves in nature, and express their grief in a very healthy way.”

Anyone interested in participating can call 806-356-0026.