BSA Hospice of the Southwest to host in-person grief support groups

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA Hospice of the Southwest said it is excited to offer their first in-person grief support groups since last spring with the support of a local community member.

“We know how important the need for human connection is,” said Deborah Andrews, Bereavement Coordinator at BSA Hospice of the Southwest. “And after a year of physical distance, we are relieved to be able to offer our community that in-person support that is a crucial part of grieving.”

BSA Hospice of the Southwest said it will host a variety of groups, free of charge, including a monthly “Next Steps” group for adults grieving the death of a loved one as well as two offerings of a “COVID Loss” grief support group for those experiencing a death due to COVID.

“Our main priority was to offer as many groups as possible to help as many people as possible,” said Andrews. “Mourning is already so challenging, and many of the people in our community haven’t gotten a chance to really work through their grief in the last year. We want to ensure people are getting the support they need to begin healing.”

The Hospice said that after losing her father to COVID, Brooke Salinas attended a virtual grief support group with BSA Hospice of the Southwest and was inspired to help others in our community by starting up the “COVID Loss” support group.

“I was able to see first hand how these groups can really help people in their darkest days,” said Salinas. “Having a safe place and community to speak about my father with others who understood what I was going through made a difficult process easier and made me feel less alone. I want to help others like me find some semblance of peace and comfort after losing someone they love.”

“We are delighted to have Brooke working with us,” said Andrews. “I think it’s truly a testament of what these support groups can do. She has taken her grief and love and channeled it into supporting others on their individual grief journeys. It’s truly inspiring to see.”

For more information about dates and time offerings of support sessions, or to register call 806-350-1352.