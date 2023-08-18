AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Hospice of the Southwest released information on its in-person and online grief support groups in the area to assist those in the community “struggling with the death of a loved one.”

BSA Hospice, according to the announcement, is set to host its Life After Loss grief support group online from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and in-person from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday for six consecutive weeks at 5211 SW 9th.

“We understand that everyone goes through difficult times in their lives, and it can be hard to

reach out for help,” said Alyssa Jenkins, LMSW, Bereavement Coordinator. “Our classes and

community events are designed to provide a warm and welcoming environment where people

can connect with others who are going through similar experiences and find comfort and

understanding.”

In addition, BSA Hospice released information on its annual Garden Walk set to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. The event is free to the public and open to anyone experiencing grief after a loss.

“Losing someone close to you can be an incredibly painful and isolating experience,” explained

Jenkins. “But you don’t have to be alone. Whether it’s through one of our Life After Loss groups

or special events like the Garden Walk, we want our community to know that our team is here to

help.”

BSA Hospice noted that attendees will be provided with a safe environment to communicate their feelings without judgement and will learn coping strategies to utilize throughout their grieving process.

“It’s natural to feel a range of complex emotions such as sadness, anger, guilt, and loneliness,

but having a community that understands what you are going through and getting tools to

process those emotions in a healthy way can make all the difference,” Jenkins added.

Although the Life After Loss classes are free, BSA Hospice has asked those interested to call 806-356-0026 to register for the group sessions. The Garden Walk, however, does not require registration.