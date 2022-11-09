AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Hospice of the Southwest recently announced a series of support groups will be hosted as Thanksgiving and the holidays approach for individuals experiencing grief.

According to a news release, BSA Hospice of the Southwest will host these Grief and the Holidays support groups at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 and on Dec. 6 at 5211 SW Ninth Ave. BSA Hospice of the Southwest will also host a Coffee and Dessert event at 2 p.m. on Nov. 24. giving members of the community the opportunity to “gather in a supportive place” on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the release, the groups are for individuals who are in need of community and support to get through the holidays as they are grieving.

“The death of a loved one can be stressful, and that stress can often amplify itself around the holidays,” Alyssa Jenkins, LMSW, Bereavement Coordinator at BSA Hospice of the Southwest, said in the release. “These groups are a safe community where they can feel supported during this time… Being around others can really lift our spirits and make the holiday pleasant. We know it’s the holiday itself that can be the hardest, and we don’t want anyone to have to experience that alone, which is why we decided to host this gathering.”

Officials said the sessions during November and December are free. However, officials from the BSA Hospice of the Southwest are asking members of the community to register in advance by calling Jenkins at 806-350-1352 or 806-350-0026. Officials said there is no need to register in advance for the Thanksgiving Day gathering.