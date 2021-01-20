BSA Hospice of the Southwest to host ‘Grief During the Pandemic’ support group series

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA Hospice of the Southwest announced that it will be offering a free virtual support group for families who are grieving and need a community, amid the isolation brought on by the pandemic.

“Grief is never easy, but it can feel impossible during a pandemic,” said Deborah Andrews, Bereavement Coordinator at BSA Hospice of the Southwest. “Without support, people can get ‘stuck’ in grief over time, so we want to offer these families a safe community where they can feel seen, heard, and understood.”

BSA Hospice announced it will host a series of six virtual sessions ever Tuesday via Zoom, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., starting Jan. 26. through March 2. The session is open to adults grieving the death of a loved one.

Participants must be registered by the second session, Feb. 2, to participate in the class, said BSA.

“Our main goal in these sessions is to teach people about the unique nature of our individual grief journeys and how to cope despite the hurdles the pandemic has thrown our way,” said Andrews. “We also hope these sessions can help area families by letting them hear from others who are also going through the grieving process, so they know they are not alone.”

Because of social distancing, BSA said some families cannot say goodbye to loved ones or have the closure and physical support of friends, family, and other loved ones at memorial services or other spiritual and traditional ceremonies. This issue ads another layer to the grief families are experiencing during the pandemic.

“With everything going on and the global tragedies people are seeing, some people feel guilty for grieving,” said Andrews. “But our job at BSA Hospice is to remind people that they have the right to grieve and that every loss is valid.”

For more information, or to register for the Grief During the Pandemic Support Group, call 806-350-1352.