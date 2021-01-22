BSA Hospice of the Southwest offers free virtual grief classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to COVID-19 many are dealing with the grief and loss of loved ones.

To help cope with that loss BSA Hospice of the Southwest is offering a virtual support group for those grieving.

BSA Hospice will host six virtual sessions every Tuesday from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm online, and they will all be free.

These sessions will focus on helping adults deal with not having closure since many were not able to see there loved ones in the final stage of their life.

The idea of the group session is to help heal by listening to similar experiences.

“Our natural support systems of going to a Sunday school class or going to a bible study, or meeting with friends and family have been limited but people that are grieving really need that opportunity to tell there story,” Deborah Andrews, Grief Counselor at BSA Hospice of the Southwest, explained.

Professionals leading the sessions said people are encouraged to sign up as quick as possible.

They want to keep these groups small and in order to do that they need to know how many people will be participating so they can divide them accordingly.



