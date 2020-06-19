BSA Hospice of the Southwest providing virtual programs to help healthcare workers, community deal with grief

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA Hospice of the Southwest is hosting virtual support groups for front line healthcare workers.

“I think as healthcare workers we try to be tough and maybe no we see our other healthcare workers doing the job and we don’t maybe want to share that we may feel vulnerable or we may feel fearful, ” Deborah Andrews, Bereavement Coordinator, explained.

According to Andrews, fear is not the only thing healthcare workers and our community is dealing with.

“Not only are we dealing with a healthcare pandemic but we’re also dealing with a pandemic of grief. You know grief is a change to all losses in life, we’re losing jobs, schooling has changed for our children, we’re homeschooling,” Andrews stated.

For many, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic has made them feel a sense of loss. Especially not being able to share experiences with those they normally would.

“We’re seeing now that we’re having increases nationwide with stress and anxiety. people are self medicating. knowing that you can talk about your issues is so helpful,” Andrews said.

The workshops, On the Frontline: Support for HealthCare Workers, will be held virtually using Zoom and all healthcare professionals are encouraged to participate.

Sessions will be hosted from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., twice-monthly starting June 16.

More from MyHighPlains.com: