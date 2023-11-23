AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Hospice of the Southwest hosted coffee and desserts Thursday afternoon to provide support to those mourning during the holiday season.

BSA Hospice of the Southwest Bereavement coordinator Alyssa Jenkins shared she started the event a year ago to help with her own grief journey.

“I don’t want people to ever feel like they’re by themselves on a holiday,” said Jenkins. “They have somewhere that’s safe and kind of neutral to go. We started this last year, just to see how it went and have continued it through this year.”

Jenkins shared that their events are open to the public and you don’t have to be grieving to attend.

“We just want to offer support for anybody,” said Jenkins. “Our events are open to anybody in the community. So, you don’t necessarily even have to have a loss. You just want to kind of come be around supportive people and have some good food and just be surrounded by community.”

People who attend coffee and desserts typically express gratitude because they are able to surround themselves with the community.

Jenkins continued, “some of the people that we have come have grieved, and they may be by themselves, and they just want to be around others that understand what they’re going through. One of our gentlemen, that’s here. He came last year, but this year is now volunteering and kind of helping out with the events. So, it’s been beneficial for everyone.”

For people grieving during the holidays, Jenkins recommends doing what works best for you.

“Knowing what may be hard for you, checking your calendar, looking at events that may be difficult,” said Jenkins. “Also finding maybe a buddy or a person that can go with you, that can help support you and knowing that you don’t have to do everything. Communicate with people on how they can help you too.”