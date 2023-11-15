AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA Hospice of the Southwest announced that it will offer its “Grief and the Holidays” support group on both Nov. 16 and Dec. 7 with the onset of the holiday season, which can be particularly difficult for people and families to experience while mourning the loss of a loved one.

“Our holiday traditions hold a dear place in our hearts, and we look forward to these moments every year,” said Alyssa Jenkins, LMSW, Bereavement Coordinator at BSA Hospice, “Yet, the absence of a loved one can cast a shadow over these celebrations, making the season particularly challenging.”

The “Grief and the Holidays” support groups, said organizers, require registration but are free to attend. BSA Hospice noted it will also host its second “Coffee and Dessert” gathering on Thanksgiving Day from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at 5211 SW 9th.

“Our goal is to ensure that no one feels isolated during this holiday season,” noted Jenkins, “That’s why we’re providing numerous opportunities for people to connect with others and enjoy a warm, welcoming environment surrounded by their friends and neighbors walking the same journey.”

More information about the events and how to register can be found by calling 806-356-0026.

Previously, similar grief and loss support groups such as The Hope & Healing Place also detailed events and resources available for those experiencing the holiday season while navigating grief.