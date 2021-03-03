BSA Hospice of the Southwest celebrating social workers this March

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the center, BSA Hospice of the Southwest is celebrating this year’s Social Work Month in March with the theme Social Workers are Essential to highlight the invaluable contributions social workers make in our society, especially as the nation addresses the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Social workers are often unsung heroes, but they play an essential role in helping people from all walks of life and backgrounds to live life to the fullest,” said Kimberli Phillips, PhD, LMSW, ACHP-SW, Professional Services Manager and Social Services Coordinator at BSA Hospice of the Southwest.

The Social Work Month campaign is intended to inform the public, policymakers, and legislators about the way the nation’s social workers meet people where they are and help them live to their fullest potential on a daily basis.

“Most people know of the work social workers do with children, but social workers do so much more, including the huge role they play in health care,” said Phillips. “During COVID, social workers have stepped up to the front lines along with doctors and nurses and played a major role in health care recovery needed by so many. We want to spotlight them this month and really show our appreciation for the work they do every day.”

Although social work is one of the fastest growing professions in the United States according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are major shortages in schools and hospitals as the need for social services increases during the pandemic.

“At BSA Hospice alone, the work these social workers do is invaluable,” said Phillips. “From conducting psychosocial assessments, to providing counseling and psychotherapy, to educating clients and families about their treatment plan options and the resources and support systems available to them, our social workers truly run the gamut in terms of how they help our patients and their loved ones.”

BSA Hospice of the Southwest hopes that celebrating social workers through the month of March will not only show appreciation, but promote the profession to our community as well.

“Our social workers are an integral part of the hospice process,” said Phillips. “So we just want to encourage people to learn more about this amazing profession, say a kind word to the social workers in their lives, and advocate for policies and legislation that benefit the profession and the populations they serve.”