BSA Hospice of the Southwest back to offering in-person grief counseling groups

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After almost a year of holding their grief support groups virtually, BSA Hospice of the Southwest is back to helping others dealing with tough times in person.

As positive COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in our area, BSA Hospice of the Southwest administration made the move back to in-person grief support groups this week.

Which is the first time since last spring, when they were held virtually.

“The virtual groups still met people’s needs. The groups went well, people felt connected. They learned from it but afterwards people would share with me gosh, I wish we could meet in person, which is that missing human connection of not being in person,” said Deborah Andrews, BSA Hospice of the Southwest Bereavement Coordinator.

Meeting in person, Andrews says, has a number of positives that you can’t achieve virtually.

“What’s so important when people are on their grief journeys is that feeling connected and connecting with people that are on that same journey. So when you come in person and you’re sitting in that circle and you’re just looking across the room at someone else and seeing how their story is similar to yours, you get that validation and support,” said Andrews.

One of the support groups addresses those that have lost someone due to COVID-19, which Andrews says is almost a traumatic grief experience and a unique one that others can relate to as well.

“Feeling frustrated not being able to visit in the hospital, not being able to be with your loved one in the final moments because of the safety precautions of the virus and that’s a unique experience in someone’s grief journey. So people are yearning to gather with others and have that validation that they’re maybe not the only ones that maybe are dealing with this difficult grief of not being there with their loved one,” said Andrews.

BSA Hospice of the Southwest is offering both COVID-loss and general-loss grief support groups.

If you’d like to learn more or sign up for one of the groups, you can contact Deborah Andrews at 806-350-1352.