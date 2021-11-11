BSA honors Veterans through Veterans’ Day celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System celebrated its Veterans through various measures on Veterans’ Day Thursday.

According to a news release from the health system, BSA honored the system’s employees, volunteers and retirees who are veterans with flags representing each branch of the military being placed in front of the hospital. At the entrance on Thursday, Veterans, along with visitors, patients and BSA team members were given red, white and blue or yellow ribbons to wear in honor of the sacrifices Veterans have made.

The leadership of the BSA Health System also hosted a luncheon, recognizing the contributions of military men and women, the release stated.

“As we set aside a special day to recognize and thank our veterans, we also need to acknowledge that the very nature of the lives we lead have been preserved through their service and sacrifice,” Bob Williams, BSA Health System’s President and CEO, said in the release. “We celebrate them on Veterans Day, but we enjoy the fruits of their service every single day. I am thankful from the bottom of my heart.”