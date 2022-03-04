AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System released information about a surgical milestone a doctor with the system recently reached.

According to a news release from the system, Samuel Kirkendall, a surgeon with the BSA Amarillo Surgical Group, recently performed his 1,000th surgical procedure using the da Vinci® Xi™ robotic system. This comes after Kirkendall began using the system in 2016. The system is a “state-of-the-art robotics platform” which is used by surgeons for gynecologic, urologic, thoracic, cardiac, and general surgeries.

“The innovative features of the da Vinci® Xi™ promote optimal patient outcomes, and this technology is an asset to our community,” Kirkendall said in the release. “The dexterity of the robotic arms and magnified imaging allow for minimally invasive surgical solutions to complex issues.”

During this procedure, a surgeon uses 3D magnified imaging to guide the arms of a robot, allowing the individual to make “precise movements utilizing minimally invasive incisions,” the release said. Officials said patients who receive robotic surgery often experience faster recoveries and fewer complications compared to traditional surgery.

For more information about the surgical robotics process at BSA, visit the health system’s website.