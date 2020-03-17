BSA Health System revises visiting policy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System has temporarily revised its visiting policy.

BSA said visiting hours are now 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a maximum of two visitors, age 18 years or older allowed per patient.

Patients in the Emergency Department can have one adult caregiver/support person.

Officials said all visitors will be screened upon entry, and people with flu-like symptoms will not be permitted to visit patients.

