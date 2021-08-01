BSA Health System recognized as Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System (BSA) is recognized Best Regional Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region and ranks No. 18 for best hospitals in Texas for 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report. Hospital officials said the report also recognized BSA and Physicians Surgical Hospitals (PSH) as High Performing Hospitals.

BSA is one out of over 4,700 medical centers to receive the ranking.

“It is an honor to be recognized as the Best Regional Hospital in our area and ranked as the 18th

Best Hospital in Texas out of more than 500 other hospitals,” said Bob Williams, BSA President

and CEO.

BSA officials said the criteria for the recognition is for “spinal fusion surgery, congestive heart failure, colon cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, heart attack, kidney failure and stroke. PSH was named high performer for spinal fusion surgery, hip fracture and knee replacement.”

U.S. News & World Report said its ratings and rankings assist patients and physicians in making informed decisions about care for common conditions and elective procedures.

Hospital officials told KAMR the High Performing Hospital rating, recognizes facilities for patient experience and outcomes that are higher than the national average. Only a small percentage of hospitals receive the distinction.

“Achieving these ratings is a direct reflection of Physicians Surgical Hospitals’ commitment to

prioritizing the safety and care of our patients,” said PSH CEO Todd Greene.





