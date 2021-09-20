BSA Health System receives national recognition for stroke care three years in a row

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced Monday that it has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for the third year in a row.

For the system to receive this recognition, the release states that BSA met specific quality measures over the past 24 months. BSA is also a certified primary stroke center as well as the only facility in Amarillo to offer the TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedure.

“We are proud to be recognized as a leader in stroke prevention and stroke care for the third
year in a row,” Matt Parker, BSA’s vice president of cardiovascular services, said in the release. “This achievement shows our stroke team’s commitment to our patients receiving comprehensive care from the
first sign of a stroke to the time they are discharged.”

“As a hospital with a dedicated Emergency Medical Services team, we are ready to provide lifesaving, rapid interventions,” Parker continued in the release. “Every second during a stroke matters, which is why it is crucial to call 9-1-1 immediately if you or someone around you is experiencing stroke symptoms.”

