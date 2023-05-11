AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced that its first Intuitive Ion procedure was performed.

According to a BSA press release, BSA is the first healthcare provider in the Texas Panhandle to use the Intuitive Ion endoluminal system.

Officials detailed that ion is a system used to perform robotic-assisted bronchoscopy to take a closer and less invasive look at suspicious lung nodules.

“Early detection of lung cancer is the result of multiple diagnostic options made available to our physicians,” said Michael Lamanteer, MD, BSA Chief Medical Officer. “We are proud that BSA is the first in the region to offer this cutting-edge system that enables our physicians to perform biopsies of small nodules within the periphery of the lung, which are not all currently accessible through traditional bronchoscopy.”

The release details that the system is designed to reach all 18 segments of the lungs to perform a biopsy, which will increase the precision, and add reach leading to more answers.

“BSA has chosen the Ion robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system because it provides additional reach, stability, and precision during the biopsy process,” Dr. Lamanteer explained. “We are pleased to expand our lung screening program at BSA, so that our patients may remain close to home and receive the diagnostic answers they need.”

Officials said ion aims to address a challenging aspect of lung biopsy by enabling BSA’s specifically trained physicians new access to small targets deep within the lung. BSA details that the Ion is equipped with an ultra-thin catheter and integrated vision probe that provides physicians with a direct vision to reach traditionally less accessible regions of the lung. The ion also features shape-sensing technology that provides precise location and shape information throughout the entire biopsy process.

For more information about the lung screening program at BSA, please visit BSA’s website.