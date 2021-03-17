BSA Health System observes Patient Safety Awareness Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) In recognition of Patient Safety Awareness Week, BSA Health System is highlighting the importance of keeping patients safe especially during the Coronavirus pandemic.



During patient safety week, BSA said it is hosting socially distanced events to educate and remind its staff about the safety initiatives.



Director of Risk Management Darla Caldwell said that with the current climate of the healthcare industry, raising awareness on patient safety and being transparent with the community has become extremely important.



“Patient safety has become even more important as the Covid pandemic hit because we’re taking care of sicker patients we’re having to be more aware of the things that we do to keep patients safe,” Caldwell said. At BSA we have a culture of safety it’s not just one person or department providing that safe care it’s everybody from the CEO to everyone.”



Caldwell added that patient safety is everyone’s responsibility, whether it’s a physician nurse or patient.



In addition to providing educational resources for its staff, every day this week, Caldwell said BSA will post some sort of social media post to promote safety tips for both patients and staff.