BSA Health System nurses dress NICU babies in handmade Halloween costumes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The BSA Health System brought the Halloween spirit to some of its littlest patients Friday afternoon, dressing babies in the system’s neonatal intensive care unit in movie-themed costumes.







The costumes for the babies were handmade by two NICU nurses at BSA, Abby Thammavongsa and Laura Peek. According to a news release from the system, the costumes bring “a bit of fun and normalcy during a stressful time.”

“Costumes may seem like a small gesture, but it puts a smile on our families’ faces, and that is our ultimate goal,” Jamie Milton, BSA’s NICU manager, said in the release. “Our team is passionate about providing the best care to our babies and doing so with a family-centered approach… Together, our nurses and patients’ families celebrate the precious moments of a first Halloween. Seeing teeny babies in costumes is always the sweetest!”