BSA Health System honors employees for milestone anniversaries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – More than 400 BSA employees are being recognized for their milestone years of service at the health system, according to an announcement from the hospital. The anniversaries are celebrated in increments of five years.

Ellaine Calcote, from the BSA Day Surgery department, and Lyndal Woody, from the BSA Facilities Department, celebrated the most tenure this year at 45 years each.

“My favorite memories are from within the Facilities department. I went from being maintenance personnel to a senior position within the department.” Woody said. “The biggest lesson I have learned is that when facing any challenge, you should never give up. You should find someone who knows more and can help with the challenge.”

Bob Williams, BSA president and CEO, said that he commended the employees for their hard work and dedication to their patients.

“The service of our employees speaks to the environment that exists at BSA,” Williams said. “We have dedicated individuals who work as a team to continuously provide quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity to every patient, every day. I am proud to be a member of this team.”

Olana Romero, BSA Medical Surgical Nurse, was recognized as BSA’s Nurse of the Year, and David Sisneros, BSA Respiratory Therapist, was recognized as the BSA Employee of the Year.

BSA awards these recognitions annually to nurses and employees who deliver exceptional service and patient care. Awards are based on patient and employee nominations.

BSA Health System (BSA) is a comprehensive healthcare system located in Amarillo, Texas, serving the Texas Panhandle and surrounding area. For more information visit, www.bsahs.org.