BSA Health System commemorates World Heart Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Employees with the BSA Health System is commemorates World Heart Day Wednesday (Sept. 29) in its own way.

According to a news release, employees with the system are distributing heart-shaped stickers to all BSA visitors and employees in honor of World Heart Day. The day raises awareness of cardiovascular disease, which “contributes to 17.9 million deaths each year.”

“As a leader in heart care, we are proud to help raise awareness of the importance of cardiovascular health in our community,” Matt Parker, BSA’s vice president of cardiovascular services, said in the release.

Officials with BSA offers a coronary artery calcium scoring tests for patients, detecting calcium deposits in the arteries. According to the release, calcium deposit buildup in the arteries may lead to future heart-related health issues.

“We are committed to providing the most innovative solutions for the prevention and treatment of heart issues and diseases,” Parker stated. “Our goal is to help our community members improve their overall cardiovascular well-being and lead fulfilling, healthy lives.”

For more information on BSA’s cardiovascular services, visit bsahs.org/heart.