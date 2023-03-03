AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System announced it had been awarded for employee loyalty by its parent company.

BSA said it was awarded by Ardent Health Services with the “Employee Loyalty Award” in recognition of employee satisfaction and engagement.

“In a year filled with challenges and opportunities to improve how we serve our community, our teams of nurses, medical providers, and support staff have shined as they carry out our mission,” said BSA Health System CEO Michael Cruz.

Ardent is the parent company of BSA Health System. Facilities that won awards were chosen among 30 eligible facilities and 200 sites of care said BSA.