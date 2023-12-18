AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, BSA Health System announced the appointment of Jon Bush, MD, as Chief Medical Officer.

“We are excited to promote Dr. Bush to CMO,” said BSA Health System CEO Michael Cruz. “I am confident that his proven leadership and expertise will continue to guide our organization’s care and support our teams in meeting the healthcare needs of the communities we serve.”

According to BSA officials, Dr. Bush has more than 34 years of healthcare experience and served as interim CMO of BSA Health System since September. As a practicing hospitalist, Dr. Bush has been a part of BSA since 2009 and served as hospitalist medical director since 2017.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the exceptional team at BSA Health System,” said Dr. Bush. “As a regional leader, BSA has stayed true to its mission of providing quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity. I look forward to working alongside the team as we find new ways to advance this mission for patients and their loved ones.”