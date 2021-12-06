BSA Health System announces new chief nursing officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced Monday that it has named Katrina Tokar as its new chief nursing officer.

According to a news release from the system, Tokar previously served as BSA’s assistant chief nursing officer and has been with the health system for more than 16 years. The health system’s previous chief nursing officer, Belinda Gibson, recently retired.

“Katrina is an accomplished clinical leader with many years of experience. She has a deep knowledge of BSA nursing operations, and her collaborative style will make this leadership transition seamless,” Bob Williams, BSA’s president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “After an extensive national search, we were very pleased to find the top candidate among our existing leaders.”

In her previous roles at BSA, Tokar developed the health system’s neonatal ICU transport team as well as mentored and developed nurse leaders, the release stated.

“Katrina brings a wealth of experience in healthcare to this new role and a great understanding of our commitment to providing quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity,’’ Michael Cruz, BSA’s chief operations officer, said in the release. “Katrina will no doubt continue to contribute to our purpose of caring for people, their families and one another.’’

According to the release, BSA will begin a search for a new assistant chief nursing officer.