AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System reported that on Thursday, it experienced a network outage due to a potential security incident.

BSA officials said, “Our team is working to assess the impact of the outage and restore access to our clinic systems, However, at this time, we are following established downtime paper protocols.”

Hospital officials said there have been no adverse impacts on patient care. However, BSA officials have asked the local EMS system to divert patients in need of emergency care to other area facilities while it addresses its system issues.

BSA officials also stated that the hospital will alter its ER divert status as it is able to bring the electronic health record and other clinical systems needed to care for critically ill patients back online.

Hospital officials further noted that the hospital’s focus is ensuring the patients have immediate access to the most appropriate level of care.