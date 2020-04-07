BSA Health System announces furlough of some staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System has announced the furlough of some staff.

That announcement was made today.

BSA said furloughed employees will be eligible for enhanced unemployment benefits subject to current state guidelines.

“We know this is a difficult time for workers and families alike. We are hopeful that these measures will be short-lived, allowing us to continue to serve our patients and communities while we work through this unprecedented crisis and into the future. We are grateful for the service of all staff members and we remain optimistic that over the next few months, we will return to normal hours for our employees,” Bob Williams, BSA President and CEO said.

Furloughs may extend up to 90 days, but employees may be called back sooner based on need.

BSA said at this time, no positions have been eliminated.

