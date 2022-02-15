AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Tuesday morning announcement, the BSA Health System adopted a $15 per hour minimum wage to benefit current employees and new hires. The health system also said it will update wages “with a market adjustment” for other positions, such as acute care registered nurses.

“Our most valuable asset is our people, and we want to recognize them for the life-changing work they do every day,” said BSA Chief Operating Officer Michael Cruz. “Instituting this increase in wages allows BSA to retain talent, attract new hires and continue providing the community with quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity.”

BSA officials said the health system is actively hiring staff and working to recruit talent from the High Plains and other regions. Openings listed in the announcement included jobs in nursing, laboratory work, environmental services, nutrition, the business office, as well as other clinical positions.

“In addition to our competitive wages, BSA invests in building careers by providing excellent benefits such as paid time off, employer retirement contribution and health insurance,” said BSA Vice President of Human Resources Mona Tucker, “We are also committed to growing our people by helping them advance their careers with continuing education opportunities, career ladder advancement and tuition reimbursement.”

According to officials, the wage increase will be effective beginning March 13, 2022.

As seen in previous reporting, staffing shortages for local hospitals have been a widespread and longstanding issue. The healthcare system across the High Plains, as well as statewide and throughout the US, has struggled to keep staff and bring in new workers even more in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.