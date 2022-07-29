AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Baptist Saint Anthony (BSA) Health System announced on Friday Jerome Brooks as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective as of July 25.

“Jerome brings extensive management experience in healthcare to his new role at BSA,” said BSA Chief Executive Officer Michael Cruz. “We look forward to Jerome’s contributions to our mission of providing quality healthcare in Christian love, service, and dignity.”

Brooks replaced Michael Cruz as the new COO and, according to BSA, Brooks has more than 15 years in healthcare management and has recently served as the president of business development for HCA Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas. In addition, Brooks also served as chief executive officer at Select Specialty Hospital in Dallas.

BSA detailed that Brooks earned a Master of Science degree in Healthcare Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio and a Bachelor of Healthcare Administration degree from Texas State University at San Marcos.

“After an extensive national search, “Cruz said. “We are pleased to be welcoming Jerome, an accomplished executive leader, to our team.”