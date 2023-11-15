AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Harrington Breast Center is set to host their annual Mammo Party on Saturday, giving women in the community a chance to schedule their annual mammography screening while enjoying the event activities.

The party, according to organizers, will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the center, located at 1310 Wallace Blvd. Attendees will enjoy certified bra fittings courtesy of Dillard’s along with gift bags and more while Kendra Scott and Panhandle Breast Health will also be special guests at the event.

Organizers noted that the American College of Radiology reported that mammograms “have helped reduce breast cancer mortality in the U.S. by nearly 40% since 1990.”

Women who are 40 years and older were encouraged by BSA to sign up for their annual mammogram screening using MyChart at mychart.bsahs.org or by calling 806-212-1905.

“Mammo Party brings first-class breast cancer screenings in a fun environment,” said Curtis Reneau, director of the BSA Harrington Breast Center. “Research shows mammograms save lives, and we want to encourage the women in our community to get screened annually.”

Click here for more information on the event or to schedule a mammogram and visit the Harrington Breast Center website to learn more about the center’s available resources.