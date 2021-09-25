BSA Harrington Breast Center hosts first ever Mammo Party, highlighting importance of annual mammograms

FILE – In this May 22, 2015 photo, a woman gets a mammogram at the University of Michigan Cancer Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. Two large studies, published Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, by the New England Journal of Medicine, give a much sharper picture of which inherited mutations raise the risk of breast cancer for women without a family history of the disease, and how common these flawed genes are in the general population. Doctors say the results can help women make better decisions about screening, preventive surgery or other steps. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Harrington Breast Center is hosting its inaugural Mammo Party today, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event officials said the event gives women the opportunity to get their annual mammography screening while having fun in the process.

Since 1990, mammograms have helped reduce the the breast cancer mortality rate in the U.S. by almost 40%, according to the American College of Radiology. Women age 40 and older are encouraged to get screened annually.

“Mammo Party brings first-class breast cancer screenings in a fun environment,” said Curtis Reneau, Director of the BSA Harrington Breast Center. “Research shows mammograms save lives, and we want to encourage the women in our community to get screened annually.”

Event officials said after completing their mammograms, participants can enjoy sweet treats, certified bra fittings and a chance to win clothes and accessories.

For more information on this event, click here.