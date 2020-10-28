BSA Harrington Breast Center closed today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA communications have announced that due to the weather, the BSA Harrington Breast Center will remain closed today.
- Amarillo Police Department Building closed due to weather
- City of Amarillo COVID-19 Update moved
- Potter-Randall Appraisal District closed due to weather
- Paducah ISD classes cancelled due to weather