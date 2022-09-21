AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with BSA Health System recently announced that the Family Medicine Centers (FMC) Health Network and BSA have opened the BSA Behavioral Health Clinic at 2701 S. Georgia.

“Texas’ mental health workforce is simply insufficient to meet our needs, and that is particularly true in rural areas like the Panhandle,” Shaina Neely, BSA’s psychiatric/mental health nurse practitioner, said. “Our goal is to change that and make sure local people have a place to get mental health help when needed.”

According to the American of Family Physicians, it is estimated that as many as one in six children in the U.S. between the ages of 6 and 17 has a treatable mental health disorder.

Officials noted that the process to be treated for mental health in the area could take months as pediatric patients often had to travel to Lubbock for treatment.

“At the BSA Behavioral Health Clinic, we are scheduling patients within a week of them calling us, and we will treat anyone over the age of six,” Neely added. “We know that time is critical, and we want to get treatment started as soon as possible.”

The clinic, according to officials, offers mental health treatment for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and ADHD and a full list of treatment options can be found on the BSA Behavioral Health website.

“We know the negative impact mental health illnesses have on our quality of life, relationships, and overall health,” Neely explained. “That’s why it’s important to seek treatment and for patients to know that there is hope and these conditions can be successfully treated.”

Additional information can be found by calling the clinic at 806-350-7601.