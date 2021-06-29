BSA earns ‘Blue Distinction Center+’ for cardiac care by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA announced that they have been recognized as a Blue Distinction Center+ for cardiac care by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas for “delivering improved patient safety and better health outcomes,” according to a BSA press release.

The release explained that BSA is the only facility that has been recognized as Blue Distinction Center+ for cardiac care and according to the American Heart Association, 48% of adults in the United States have a form of cardio vascular disease which is the number one killer of Americans.

BSA Vice President of Cardiovascular Services, Matt Parker, described the reasons why BSA was recognized for their work in cardiac care.

“We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to safely caring for cardiac patients,” Parker said. “This designation reflects the BSA cardiovascular team’s exemplary skill and dedication to produce amazing results and to help patients better their heart health.”

According to BSA, hospitals need to show their knowledge in “delivering safe and effective cardiac care, focusing on cardiac valve surgery, coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) episodes of care to receive a Blue Distinction Care+ recognition.

Reviews for the distinction are done by using information given by hospitals and third-party data, along with cost measures from Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies’ medical claims, the release said. BSA has held a Blue Cross Blue Shield Distinction Center+ for cardiac care since 2019.

For more information on BSA’s cardiovascular program click here.



