AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System announced on Tuesday that it has received an “A” grade in Leapfrog Hospital Safety for spring 2022, which recognizes achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“This is the sixth consecutive time BSA has earned this national distinction, reflecting our drive for

clinical excellence and our commitment to prioritize patients and their safety,” stated BSA Chief

Executive Officer Michael Cruz. “An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is an elite designation, and I am proud our

medical staff and employees are being recognized for the high safety standards they maintain when

providing healthcare to members of our community.”

The Leapfrog Group, according to BSA, assigned an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on performance measures reflecting errors including accidents, injuries, and infections, and systems that hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

BSA added that the grading system was peer-reviewed and free to the public with grades updated twice annually in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and

leadership of BSA Health System for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said

Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding

achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to

protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

To see BSA’s full grade details along with patient tips for staying safe in the hospital click here.