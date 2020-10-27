BSA Clinics delay due to weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Multiple BSA clinics have announced they will delay opening today until 10 a.m. due to weather and hazardous driving conditions;
- BSA Panhandle Ear, Nose & Throat
- BSA Amarillo Surgical Group
- BSA Family Medical Clinic
- BSA Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic
More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.
