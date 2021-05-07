BSA Chief Medical Officer: Very few fully vaccinated people still contracting COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo hospital leaders said on Wednesday that a small amount of people who had been vaccinated against COVID-19, some even fully-vaccinated, still contracted the virus.

When asked if he was aware of any COVID-19 cases in fully-vaccinated people, Chief Medical Officer at BSA Hospital Dr. Michael Lamanteer, said the answer is yes.

“We know of a small number of cases of individuals who have been infected that have been vaccinated. That has been an extremely low number that have actually translated to a hospitalization,” Dr. Lamanteer said.

Dr. Lamanteer said when he looked at those cases, those individuals had significant comorbid illnesses, meaning other disease processes caused their immune systems to be suppressed.

“So, theoretically, that means that when they were vaccinated they probably did not get the immune response that they needed to get as a result of the vaccine, and even if they did, they’re more at risk for getting infections because of that innate difficulty and abnormality of their immune system,” Dr. Lamanteer continued.

He reiterated the number of cases in fully vaccinated people was very low.

Northwest Texas Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Weis, said there were no fully vaccinated people who contracted the virus.

“Unfortunately, we had a couple folks that got infected right after their first dose. So, they just kind of couldn’t cross the finish line there,” Dr. Weis said. “I don’t think we’ve seen anyone yet at Northwest that got the second dose that’s gotten the virus. But yeah, we had a couple that in between doses got sick.”

The Amarillo Public Health Department is encouraging everyone to get their vaccines. Director Casie Stoughton said even if you have side effects from the first dose, you should get the second shot.

“I think it’s important that people aren’t scared away from that second dose,” Stoughton said. “It’s important that people get their second dose of either the Pfizer or the Maderna vaccine.”

Stoughton continued, “You know, we hear things and whatnot that that second dose may be worse. It’s not always and so it’s very, very important that people get their second dose to recognize that full effectiveness of the vaccine.”