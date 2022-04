AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Hospital reported on a social media post Tuesday that for the first time since March 31, 2020, the hospital had zero COVID-positive patients.





via BSA Facebook page.

BSA stated that since the pandemic, more than 4,200 COVID lives have been saved “due to the skill and dedication of BSA staff,” as BSA team members across departments celebrated the milestone.