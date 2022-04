AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health Systems is celebrating zero COVID-19 patients in its hospital.

BSA said that for more than two years its employees have helped care for the community during the pandemic and is now celebrating the second time the hospital had zero Covid patients.

“We are appreciative of our team members for their commitment to providing our patients with the highest quality care!” stated a post on the BSA Health System Facebook page.