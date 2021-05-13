BSA celebrates National Hospital Week, invites community to encourage healthcare workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA Healthcare System is inviting the community to honor National Hospital week by sending encouraging messages to healthcare workers.

Expanded upon by BSA, this year will mark the 100th anniversary of National Hospital Day, established in 1921 following the outbreak of the Spanish flu. In 1953, the holiday was expanded by the American Hospital Association to National Hospital Week.

This year, the week is celebrated from May 9-15, with an announced theme of “Inspiring Hope through Healing.”

“National Hospital Week is an occasion to reflect on the BSA vision—to be a great place for patients and a great place to work,” shared Bob Williams, BSA President and CEO. “It is a joy to celebrate BSA employees and medical staff for their hard work to ensure our community is safe and healthy.”

BSA is also celebrating the even with a barbeque cookout for employees, catered by by Rhynehart

Roofing, Miller Paper & Packaging, Tri-State Bakery, Cask & Cork, Affiliated Foods and Tyson Foods.

“Our greatest strength as a healthcare system is having exceptional employees,” stated Mona Tucker, BSA Vice President of Human Resources and Organizational Development. “We thank the community for helping us honor them.”

More information about healthcare at BSA can be found here.