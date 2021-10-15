BSA Cardio Rehab Program earns recertification

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at BSA Outpatient Therapy Services has achieved recertification again by the America Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) on Tuesday, Oct.15, according to BSA Health System.

The release stated that BSA Cardiac Rehab Program has held the certification since 2015 and that AACVPR certified programs are “leaders in the cardiovascular rehabilitation field, offer the most advanced practices available, and have proven track records of providing high-quality patient care.”

BSA Outpatient Therapy Services participated in a practice that requires documentation of the program’s practices, BSA said.

“We are proud to once again be recognized as a leader in heart care and rehabilitation,” said Brant Capps, BSA Outpatient Therapy Services Director. “Gaining the recertification of our Cardiac Rehab Program stands as a testament to our team’s dedication to helping patients achieve optimal outcomes after a heart-related incident.”

According to the release, the program helps who have heart issues and patients who had heart surgery and are trying to make a faster recovery through exercise, education, and support. The program is 12 weeks long with classes three days per week.

“Our program is life-changing for those who participate,” Capps stated. “The ultimate goal of cardiac rehab is to help patients lead more active and heart-healthy lifestyles.”

The certification is valid for three years, the release said.



For up-to-date information about healthcare at BSA Health System, please visit bsahs.org.