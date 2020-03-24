BSA and TTUHSC need for personal protective equipment

Ukrainians wearing face masks look at the latest news on a phone in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ukrainian authorities ruled to close public places except food markets, pharmacies and gas stations starting from Tuesday in Kyiv and other regions, and restrict the use of public transport from Kyiv to other Ukrainian cities.ing health problems. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Personal protective equipment or PPE is in dire need right now in the medical field.

Texas Tech and BSA are asking for the public’s help when it comes to getting medical equipment it needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are asking for surgical and N-95 masks to protect themselves and their patients during this time.

BSA’s Chief Medical Officer says they first and foremost need surgical and N-95 masks.

They say it’s critical to get these because they provide an airtight seal, protecting their doctors and nurses the most.

They don’t want any BSA employees to use homemade masks because they’re not enough protection in a hospital setting.

Texas Tech Health Sciences Center is fine accepting surgical, N-95 or homemade masks.

There are guidelines for making them, including having two layers of cotton gauze fabric and being made out of a uniform material that’s washable.

Guidelines are listed below:

Medical facilities across the country are experiencing shortages of personal protective equipment; specifically, there is a critical need for masks and gowns. Texas Tech Physicians is grateful for the support of the community to help navigate this challenge. If members of the community are able to make masks to help with this potential critical need, please keep in mind a few things that will be of most benefit to the medical professionals at TTP:

Masks for sick patients should have two layers of cotton gauze fabric or similar material. This type of material is available at fabric stores. Do not use a fabric that is completely waterproof. The mask should cover the mouth and nose and should conform to shape the face; there can be a pleated face or a formed face pattern. Masks should not have seams in the center.

Masks for health care providers should have four layers of cotton gauze fabric or similar material. The mask should cover the mouth and nose and should conform to shape the face; there can be a pleated face or a formed face pattern. Masks should not have seams in the center.

The mask should be marked two-ply or four-play with a permanent marker.

Masks should be made out of a uniform material that is washable. Although there will be a limited number of times the mask can be washed, one benefit of fabric masks is that they can be washed and reused.

