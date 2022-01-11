BSA Advanced Wound Care opening second location

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA announce it is expanding its BSA Advanced Wound Care, which cares for patients suffering from non-healing wounds, with the opening of a second location, BSA Advanced Wound Care on Wallace.

“Our expanded facility allows us to treat patients in a comforting environment, optimize appointment efficiency and reduce wait times,” said David Sledge, BSA Advanced Wound Care Director.

BSA said the new clinic, at 1500 Wallace Boulevard, Suite 100, inside the BSA Medical Office Building, offers 12,000 square feet of treatment space. Services at the clinic include the diagnosis, treatment and management of non-healing wounds, including bites and burns.

“At each of our locations, our highly skilled teams are committed to providing unmatched, accelerated care so our patients can return to doing what they enjoy in life,” Sledge said.

More information can be found here.