B’s Pantry still thriving nearly a year after pandemic began

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “My husband looked at me like I was crazy when I hauled this little shelf out here and put some macaroni on it and some toilet paper,” Amarillo resident, Beth Grady said.

That was almost a year ago when Beth Grady, also known as “B”, decided to help her neighbors in need.

“A day went by… two days went by there’s just groceries sitting out on my front grass and I thought, ‘well in a week or so I’ll put that away and it will be fine another one of my crazy ideas’,” B explained.

B’s crazy idea eventually turned into what is known today as B’s Pantry.

“Everyday people come by they pick stuff up they drop stuff off, It’s really been a cool thing,” B added.

Once the pantry really took off, A Facebook group was created encouraging people to stop by at any time, no questions asked.

“I think the convenience items are the ones that go quick like macaroni and cheese and Spaghettios and soup but if it’s empty it gets restocked it’s like magic,” B said.



“You don’t have to go through any procedures, you just drive up in your car take what you need. We keep the lights on at night because some people might be embarrassed and feel awkward about it and we want it to be a positive experience,” B said.

Nearly one year later, B said she is just grateful the food pantry is still making a difference.

“This has probably made me feel better than anyone else who has used it or who has brought things, there are just good people all around and it feels so good to know you at least made a little bit of difference, ” B said. “Like let me do something to help somebody besides just stay six feet away.”

B’s Pantry is open 24-7, unless there is inclement weather. The pantry is located at 8312 Lamount Drive in Amarillo. Click here to join the Facebook group.