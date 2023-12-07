AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with Amarillo College Brushwood Acre Farms of Amarillo is a hydroponic greenhouse operation that uses cutting-edge vertical towers and other soilless growing systems.

Officials added that last summer, the company asked AC’s Engineering Department students to come up with a system of support to accommodate the stackable apparatuses used in its hydroponic operations. An award ceremony was held Thursday and 14 students were recognized who will be a part of this challenge.

“So, it all started when, when Brushwood Acre Farms came to us with a list of requirements. We as an engineering faculty team got together and kind of compiled all those requirements into a design process. So, we gave that design prompt to the students,” said AC engineering instructor Zachary Vick. “Then they really just took it from there and ran.”

Three of Vick’s students would create a team to work on their design and at the award ceremony was awarded runner-up.

“So, for our design, we went in, we wanted to make it very easy to use. So, we kind of took inspiration from other modular connections that we had seen things that we’ve even seen in our daily life that people would just put together in a matter of seconds,” said AC engineering student Kevin Parra. “So that’s exactly what we did.”

Parra said when his team heard that they were runner-ups they were all shocked but also excited.

“It’s something I really can’t put into words; I never expected it. It was really, there’s a long pause before we actually heard anything back. So, I got a little discouraged, but it actually feels really good,” said Parra. “It’s just it was really good experience overall.”

CEO of Brushwood Acre Farms, Steve Henderson said that having this ceremony gets to showcase all of the hard work that these students have put into their designs.

“I always like to give awards to students they work so hard, and they’re always busy doing something and finals are coming up. And to be able to come and really innovate and do something outside of their normal day routine is amazing to me,” said Henderson.