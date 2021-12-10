UPDATE: Wreck, low visibility close South 287

UPDATE: Potter County Fire officials told MyHighPlains.com that first responders have been working to clear up the wreck that sent some people in ambulances with “minor injuries” and stopped traffic on South 287.

Until visibility improves, said officials, 287 is expected to remain closed.

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders said an accident at South 287 at the East County Line has backed up traffic.

Because of the strong wind and critically low visibility from a “brown out” due to blowing dust, officials urged drivers to have extra caution. Drivers should drive slowly and be aware of high-profile vehicles in the high wind, as well as emergency responders in the area of South 287.

