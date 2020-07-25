Brothers-Sisters of our Military Adventure holds Poker Run to support U.S. Army Vet

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Brothers-Sisters of our Military Adventures held a Poker Run in support of a U.S. Army Veteran on Saturday.

The Poker Run held on Saturday, July 25 was held to help Krysta Sanchez, an Army Combat Veteran, and mother of three.

According to Brothers-Sisters of our Military Adventures, Sanchez was involved in a motorcycle accident, that made circumstances difficult.

So, the organization took up the challenge to help Sanchez. The organization held the poker run in support of Krysta and her family.

Registration for the event started at 11 a.m. and the first bike ride started at 12:30 p.m. It cost riders $20 to sign up and passengers $10.

The Poker run included a silent auction, raffle, 50/50 pot, as well as food and live music. The Poker Rally had stopped at Planet X Smoke Lab CBD Vape, McC Farm Store, The Handle Bar & Grill, J’s Bar & Grill, and Looby Baseball Field.

