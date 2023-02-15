BRISCOE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Abbott recently appointed the new district attorney for the 110th Judicial District, the district which serves Briscoe, Dickens, Floyd and Motley counties.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott appointed Emily Teegardin as the district attorney of the 110th Judicial District. Teegardin, a Quitaque resident, is currently the Briscoe County Attorney and has been since 2006.

According to the release, Teegardin, a Texas Tech University graduate, is a member of organizations including the State Bar of Texas, the Texas District and County Attorneys Association and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.

Officials said in the release that the appointment is subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate. The term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024, “or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.”