Brine operations underway across Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The National Weather Service in Amarillo says a wintry mix is possible Sunday night through Tuesday of the coming week.

With that in mind, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says that crews across the 17-county Amarillo District are treating major corridors with brine, which may help minimize ice from adhering to the road.

Whether it is a truck spreading brine or other TxDOT vehicles assisting in these efforts, motorists are reminded to give crews plenty of room to operate, and slow down when approaching them.

“Response to snow and ice is prioritized, with high-volume roadways like interstates and state highways getting attention first.” Stated the TxDOT announcement, “In more rural areas, crews concentrate on clearing Farm-to-Market roads connecting smaller communities with major highways and allows first responders, as well as utility companies, to react to emergencies. TxDOT’s Amarillo District also communicates with city and county officials during weather events to ensure state roadways in their areas are being managed.”

Motorists are also reminded by TxDOT that winter weather can change unexpectedly, so they suggest a check to weather forecasts first, and a visit DriveTexas.org for the most up-to-date road conditions.

Other tips to keep in mind when driving in winter weather conditions include:

Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.

To avoid skidding on ice – slow down, decelerate around turns, avoid slamming the brakes. Less speed will mean less chance of losing control.

Maintain at least three times the normal following distance in snow or icy conditions.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas – these tend to freeze first.

More about travel planning, and further tips, can be found at the TxDOT Safety Guide for Winter Travel.

